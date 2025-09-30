Netanyahu's Victory: An Uneasy Ceasefire with Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reached a ceasefire deal with U.S. President Donald Trump, which heavily favors Israel. After months of conflict and international pressure, the agreement requires Hamas to release hostages and disarm. An international force, led by Arab troops, will manage Gaza's security.

The plan aims to ensure Israel's open-ended military presence in Gaza, with Trump spearheading reconstruction efforts. Critically, the arrangement challenges Hamas to relinquish control, raising doubts about its viability due to its strong foothold in Palestinian society.

Despite its resistance, Hamas encounters immense pressure to agree, with regional allies and Arab countries showing support for the proposal. However, concerns over ambiguous terms and timelines persist, leaving room for negotiation.