Netanyahu's Victory: An Uneasy Ceasefire with Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has secured a ceasefire agreement with US President Trump, aiming for Hamas' disarmament. The plan requires Hamas to release hostages and disarm while allowing Israel military presence in Gaza. Hamas faces international pressure to accept the proposal, despite its limitations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:27 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reached a ceasefire deal with U.S. President Donald Trump, which heavily favors Israel. After months of conflict and international pressure, the agreement requires Hamas to release hostages and disarm. An international force, led by Arab troops, will manage Gaza's security.

The plan aims to ensure Israel's open-ended military presence in Gaza, with Trump spearheading reconstruction efforts. Critically, the arrangement challenges Hamas to relinquish control, raising doubts about its viability due to its strong foothold in Palestinian society.

Despite its resistance, Hamas encounters immense pressure to agree, with regional allies and Arab countries showing support for the proposal. However, concerns over ambiguous terms and timelines persist, leaving room for negotiation.

