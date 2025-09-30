Left Menu

Strategic Rendezvous: Military Leaders' Meeting with President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu met with General Anil Chauhan, the Chief of Defence Staff, and the chiefs of the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The meeting aimed to discuss strategic defense matters, highlighting the President's commitment to national security. Pictures were shared by the President's office illustrating the significant engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:30 IST
President Droupadi Murmu convened a high-profile meeting with key military leaders, including Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

The President's office released photographs on social media platform X, reinforcing her engagement in defense and national security. The meeting underscored strategic discussions crucial to the nation.

Alongside General Chauhan, top leaders from the Army, Air Force, and Navy attended, reflecting a consolidated approach to India's defense mechanisms. The gathering was significant in emphasizing the collaborative effort to bolster the nation's security infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

