Kerala Assembly Uproar: BJP Leader's Threat Spurs Opposition Protest

The Kerala assembly session was disrupted Tuesday as opposition members launched a vociferous protest against the Speaker's refusal to debate a BJP leader's death threat remark towards Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The protest erupted following a police case filed against BJP leader Printu Mahadevan for his controversial statement during a TV debate, suggesting 'bullets would be fired at Rahul Gandhi.' Despite the opposition demand, Speaker A N Shamseer declined the adjournment motion, stating it lacked immediate relevance.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan criticized the Speaker's stance, labeling it dismissive of a serious issue, and claimed the government aims to protect Mahadevan. The opposition took to holding banners and slogans, decrying what they alleged as an 'unholy alliance' between the ruling CPI(M) and BJP. The House was adjourned for the day, setting the stage for more intense protests.

Meanwhile, the BJP countered the accusations, denouncing them as an unnecessary propaganda campaign by Congress to mask failures. BJP's Anoop Antony deemed the allegations 'ridiculous,' as the party faced backlash, with police pressure leading to Mahadevan's arrest. An assembly of BJP workers at a police station escalated tensions, with law enforcement utilizing water cannons to disperse the crowd.

(With inputs from agencies.)