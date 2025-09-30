Left Menu

Kerala Assembly Uproar: BJP Leader's Threat Spurs Opposition Protest

The Kerala assembly witnessed protests over a BJP leader's alleged death threat against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The Speaker denied discussing the issue, prompting an adjournment motion and a vociferous protest by opposition members. The controversy reflects tensions between political parties in Kerala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:43 IST
Kerala Assembly Uproar: BJP Leader's Threat Spurs Opposition Protest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala assembly session was disrupted Tuesday as opposition members launched a vociferous protest against the Speaker's refusal to debate a BJP leader's death threat remark towards Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The protest erupted following a police case filed against BJP leader Printu Mahadevan for his controversial statement during a TV debate, suggesting 'bullets would be fired at Rahul Gandhi.' Despite the opposition demand, Speaker A N Shamseer declined the adjournment motion, stating it lacked immediate relevance.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan criticized the Speaker's stance, labeling it dismissive of a serious issue, and claimed the government aims to protect Mahadevan. The opposition took to holding banners and slogans, decrying what they alleged as an 'unholy alliance' between the ruling CPI(M) and BJP. The House was adjourned for the day, setting the stage for more intense protests.

Meanwhile, the BJP countered the accusations, denouncing them as an unnecessary propaganda campaign by Congress to mask failures. BJP's Anoop Antony deemed the allegations 'ridiculous,' as the party faced backlash, with police pressure leading to Mahadevan's arrest. An assembly of BJP workers at a police station escalated tensions, with law enforcement utilizing water cannons to disperse the crowd.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Terror Strikes as Powerful Earthquake Shakes Central Philippines

Terror Strikes as Powerful Earthquake Shakes Central Philippines

 Philippines
2
Massive Drug Bust: Interstate Ganja Trafficking Racket Dismantled

Massive Drug Bust: Interstate Ganja Trafficking Racket Dismantled

 India
3
Tragic Downpour: Man Swept Away in Delhi Drain

Tragic Downpour: Man Swept Away in Delhi Drain

 India
4
India Triumphs Despite Sri Lanka's Spin Challenge in Women's World Cup Opener

India Triumphs Despite Sri Lanka's Spin Challenge in Women's World Cup Opene...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025