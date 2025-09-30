IYC Demands Action After Alleged BJP Threat Against Rahul Gandhi
The Indian Youth Congress has urged the Delhi Police Commissioner to act against a BJP spokesperson for allegedly threatening Rahul Gandhi during a television debate. They accuse BJP of hate politics and have escalated the issue after a local police refusal.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) formally requested the Delhi Police Commissioner to take decisive action after a BJP spokesperson allegedly threatened Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a live television debate.
Faced with refusal from local authorities to register their complaint, the IYC approached senior police officers, highlighting the incident as emblematic of BJP's intense negative politics, especially targeting Gandhi's opposition to their ideology.
Furthermore, IYC representatives appealed to broader regulatory bodies for swift judicial action, stressing that the threat endangers the essence of Indian democracy and the voices Gandhi represents, including youth, farmers, and marginalized communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala Assembly Erupts Over Death Threat Allegation Against Rahul Gandhi
IYC Condemns Death Threat to Rahul Gandhi, Accuses BJP of Hate Politics
Congress Demands Enhanced Security for Rahul Gandhi Amid Death Threat Allegations
Congress Challenges BJP-RSS Amidst Death Threat Controversy
Congress Condemns BJP's 'Chilling' Death Threat Against Rahul Gandhi