IYC Demands Action After Alleged BJP Threat Against Rahul Gandhi

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) formally requested the Delhi Police Commissioner to take decisive action after a BJP spokesperson allegedly threatened Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a live television debate.

Faced with refusal from local authorities to register their complaint, the IYC approached senior police officers, highlighting the incident as emblematic of BJP's intense negative politics, especially targeting Gandhi's opposition to their ideology.

Furthermore, IYC representatives appealed to broader regulatory bodies for swift judicial action, stressing that the threat endangers the essence of Indian democracy and the voices Gandhi represents, including youth, farmers, and marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)