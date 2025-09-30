Left Menu

IYC Demands Action After Alleged BJP Threat Against Rahul Gandhi

The Indian Youth Congress has urged the Delhi Police Commissioner to act against a BJP spokesperson for allegedly threatening Rahul Gandhi during a television debate. They accuse BJP of hate politics and have escalated the issue after a local police refusal.

Updated: 30-09-2025 23:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) formally requested the Delhi Police Commissioner to take decisive action after a BJP spokesperson allegedly threatened Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a live television debate.

Faced with refusal from local authorities to register their complaint, the IYC approached senior police officers, highlighting the incident as emblematic of BJP's intense negative politics, especially targeting Gandhi's opposition to their ideology.

Furthermore, IYC representatives appealed to broader regulatory bodies for swift judicial action, stressing that the threat endangers the essence of Indian democracy and the voices Gandhi represents, including youth, farmers, and marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

