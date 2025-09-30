Owaisi Stands Firm: India as a Secular Nation Amid 'I Love Mohammad' Row

AIMIM chief Asaddudin Owaisi reaffirmed India's secular identity Tuesday, asserting opposition to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) interpretation of the nation as solely Hindu.

Owaisi emphasized the importance of religious freedom and tolerance prescribed in the Constitution, citing respect for all faiths including atheism. Meanwhile, tensions flared in Uttar Pradesh over the 'I Love Mohammad' protest.

The tension in Bareilly ignited over September 26 demonstrations, leading to arrests including those of Maulana Mohsin Raza and associates. Authorities claimed the protests were premeditated. Heavy police presence remains after violent clashes, amid Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's critical remarks on community leaders' influence on youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)