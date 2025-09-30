Left Menu

Owaisi Stands Firm: India as a Secular Nation Amid 'I Love Mohammad' Row

AIMIM chief Asaddudin Owaisi underscores India's secular foundation, contesting BJP and RSS religious views amid tensions arising from the 'I Love Mohammad' protests in Bareilly, resulting in arrests and police action. Owaisi emphasizes respect for religious figures while condemning violence as Uttar Pradesh remains on edge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 23:02 IST
AIMIM chief Asaddudin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM chief Asaddudin Owaisi reaffirmed India's secular identity Tuesday, asserting opposition to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) interpretation of the nation as solely Hindu.

Owaisi emphasized the importance of religious freedom and tolerance prescribed in the Constitution, citing respect for all faiths including atheism. Meanwhile, tensions flared in Uttar Pradesh over the 'I Love Mohammad' protest.

The tension in Bareilly ignited over September 26 demonstrations, leading to arrests including those of Maulana Mohsin Raza and associates. Authorities claimed the protests were premeditated. Heavy police presence remains after violent clashes, amid Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's critical remarks on community leaders' influence on youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

