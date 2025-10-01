Pentagon Showdown: Clashing Views on Military Strategy and Politics

In a heated gathering at Quantico, Virginia, U.S. President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stirred controversy among military leaders on Tuesday. Trump's proposal to use American cities as military training grounds and Hegseth's denunciation of 'fat generals' and diversity initiatives were met with criticism and support along party lines.

Democrats, including Governor Gavin Newsom, expressed alarm over the rhetoric, describing it as a dictatorial move. Conversely, some Republicans praised the speeches as a display of strong leadership. The event highlighted deep divisions over the military's role and Trump's national security agenda.

Senator Jack Reed criticized the speeches as dangerous and costly, noting the participation of military officials amid potential government shutdown concerns. Conversely, Senator Lindsey Graham applauded Trump's pride in the military, viewing it as refreshing. The mixed reactions underscored the contentious nature of the current U.S. political landscape.

