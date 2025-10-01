Trump's Harvard Deal: A New Chapter in U.S. Education?

In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump disclosed on Tuesday that his administration had finalized a deal with Harvard University after prolonged negotiations. The announcement was made during an executive orders signing event in the Oval Office.

Trump, in a conversation with Education Secretary Linda McMahon, confirmed the deal's conclusion, hinting at the need for proper documentation to solidify the agreement. The discussion suggests potential implications for the U.S. education sector, reflecting the administration's ongoing engagement with prominent academic institutions.

As Trump remarked, 'I guess we reached a deal with Harvard today, so we'll see how that -- all you have to do is paper it right, Linda,' McMahon promptly responded with an affirmative. This development marks a noteworthy moment in the evolving relationship between the federal government and one of the nation's leading universities.

(With inputs from agencies.)