Controversial Remarks Spark Outrage: Threats Against Rahul Gandhi Condemned

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reacted strongly to alleged shocking remarks from a BJP leader threatening Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Expressing his disbelief, Siddaramaiah questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah supported such views.

The alleged threat stated, "We will shoot Rahul Gandhi in the chest, beware..!!", targeting the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Siddaramaiah emphasized that this was an attack on a leader who consistently challenges the BJP and the Sangh Parivar.

Siddaramaiah accused the BJP and the Sangh Parivar of using violence to silence ideological opponents, citing past instances and questioning the government's stance. He assured unwavering support for Rahul Gandhi, recalling past threats faced by the Gandhi family and identifying the need for justice to prevail against divisive forces.

