Political Tensions Escalate: Leaders Prevented from Visiting Strife-hit Bareilly

Congress MP Imran Masood and Samajwadi Party MLA Shahnavaz Khan were detained by police before visiting Bareilly amidst regional unrest. Protests in Bareilly erupted due to a poster controversy inciting violence. Masood criticized the government citing selective targeting of Muslims and unchecked attacks on religious sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 01-10-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 13:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Political tensions peaked in Bareilly as Congress MP Imran Masood and Samajwadi Party MLA Shahnavaz Khan faced police detention ahead of their planned visit to the strife-torn city. The pair was allegedly confined to their residences in the early hours of Wednesday.

Their attempt to meet with local police officials came amidst rising unrest linked to a controversial 'I Love Muhammad' poster, leading to violent clashes and stone-pelting incidents. Reports indicate that over 2,000 gathered outside a mosque in a moment of intensified emotions.

Addressing the media, Masood criticized the government's inaction and alleged selective targeting of Muslims, citing other recent incidents in Fatehpur and Muzaffarnagar that highlighted their concerns. This suppression of peaceful protests, Masood warned, fosters a volatile atmosphere requiring public vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

