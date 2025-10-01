Netanyahu's Political Gamble: Aligning with Trump's Gaza Plan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has thrown his weight behind former U.S. President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza, a move that could help him strengthen ties abroad and consolidate power domestically. However, the decision may stir tensions within his coalition, the most right-wing in Israel's history.

The plan is perceived as shifting international criticism from Israel to Hamas, demanding the militant group accept the agreement or continue to face siege. Netanyahu aims to regain support at home by releasing hostages held by Hamas and enhancing international relationships, potentially boosting his prospects in next year's elections.

Critics within Netanyahu's coalition, including prominent ultra-nationalists, oppose any suggestion of Palestinian statehood. Despite the potential for internal backlash, Netanyahu seems optimistic about leveraging enhanced ties with Arab and Muslim nations to fortify his standing on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)