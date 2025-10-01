Left Menu

Netanyahu's Political Gamble: Aligning with Trump's Gaza Plan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's support for Donald Trump's Gaza plan is a strategic move intended to win back international allies and reinforce political support at home. The plan may provoke tensions within Netanyahu's coalition due to its indirect nod to a Palestinian state and increase pressure on Hamas to comply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 14:36 IST
Netanyahu's Political Gamble: Aligning with Trump's Gaza Plan
Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has thrown his weight behind former U.S. President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza, a move that could help him strengthen ties abroad and consolidate power domestically. However, the decision may stir tensions within his coalition, the most right-wing in Israel's history.

The plan is perceived as shifting international criticism from Israel to Hamas, demanding the militant group accept the agreement or continue to face siege. Netanyahu aims to regain support at home by releasing hostages held by Hamas and enhancing international relationships, potentially boosting his prospects in next year's elections.

Critics within Netanyahu's coalition, including prominent ultra-nationalists, oppose any suggestion of Palestinian statehood. Despite the potential for internal backlash, Netanyahu seems optimistic about leveraging enhanced ties with Arab and Muslim nations to fortify his standing on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stablecoins and Financial Regulation: A Balancing Act

Stablecoins and Financial Regulation: A Balancing Act

 United Kingdom
2
Marathwada's Unprecedented Rainfall: Coping with Deluge

Marathwada's Unprecedented Rainfall: Coping with Deluge

 India
3
Kremlin Warns Against Theft of Russian Assets

Kremlin Warns Against Theft of Russian Assets

 Global
4
Rising Shadows: Dowry Crimes Surge 14% in 2023

Rising Shadows: Dowry Crimes Surge 14% in 2023

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025