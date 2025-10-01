Mehbooba Mufti Accuses BJP of Coercion in Kashmir Anthem Event

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti accused the BJP of forcing people in Kashmir to stand for the national anthem at gunpoint, highlighting a significant failure of the government. She recalled that in her youth, respect for the anthem was natural and required no coercion. Mufti's remarks came during her visit to a playground in Baghat, where she addressed reporters about the recent detention of youths who remained seated during the anthem at a TRC football ground.

Mufti visited the playground of the Muslim Educational Trust in Baghat-e-Barzulla, responding to concerns that police plan to build a martyrs' memorial on the site. She appealed to the DGP to preserve the field for sports and community activities, warning that losing public spaces could lead youth to engage in undesirable activities. Her efforts aim to ensure that such spaces remain accessible for communal use, including sports and weddings.

In Chattabal, Mufti engaged with locals at a dairy farm ground, the area's sole sports facility. She emphasized its historical use and potential loss's impact on the community, urging military leadership to protect it for local youth. Recognizing the importance of these spaces, she urged authorities to build memorials elsewhere in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)