Tensions Rise as Tamil Nadu Minister Blames BJP for Politicizing Karur Stampede

In the wake of the tragic stampede in Karur, Tamil Nadu, Minister KN Nehru has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using the incident for political gains. Nehru, speaking publicly, condemned the BJP for allegedly politicizing the issue and misrepresenting the events for their benefit.

The Minister criticized the BJP's decision to send an eight-member fact-finding team to Tamil Nadu, suggesting that the move was orchestrated to create unnecessary controversies and damage the state's reputation. Nehru noted that while Tamil Nadu's demands for central government support remained unmet, the BJP was quick to send a team to the site of the tragedy.

Despite Chief Minister MK Stalin's transparent briefing on the incident, the situation has become a political battleground. The BJP's delegation, led by MP Hema Malini, visited key sites, while Congress's KC Venugopal announced financial aid to the victims' families. As the investigation continues, local TVK functionaries have been arrested.

