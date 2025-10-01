Left Menu

Shiv Sena's Shaina NC Backs PM's Stand on Demographic Threat to Social Harmony

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC applauds PM Modi's emphasis on demographic threats over infiltration, aligning with RSS's 100-year mission of unity. She stresses the need to protect the Hindu population while promoting social justice. PM Modi highlights demographic shifts as risks to India's internal security.

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC has expressed strong support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's centenary celebration, identifying demographic changes as a greater threat to social harmony than infiltration.

In a conversation with ANI, Shaina NC underscored the significance of safeguarding the Hindu population while simultaneously advancing social justice for marginalized groups. She echoed the Prime Minister's concerns, asserting that demographic shifts present a strategic threat to national unity.

Addressing the RSS centenary event at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, PM Modi emphasized the pressing issue of infiltrators causing demographic changes, potentially disrupting India's social harmony and internal security. Modi reiterated the essence of 'unity in diversity' as India's enduring strength, warning that any breach in this could jeopardize the nation's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

