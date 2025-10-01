Rajasthan Congress Chief Blasts Centre for Broken Promises; Calls for Action

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra has launched a scathing critique of both the central and state governments, accusing them of duping the public with unfulfilled promises.

In a press gathering, Dotasra alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's electoral victories were built on false promises, manipulation of narratives, and misleading tactics regarding the military.

Highlighting the lack of progress on economic fronts and flawed foreign policies, he criticized recent GST reductions as mere political maneuvers amid rising anti-incumbency sentiments.

