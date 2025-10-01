Left Menu

Rajasthan Congress Chief Blasts Centre for Broken Promises; Calls for Action

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra criticized the central and state governments for deceiving the public with false promises. He accused them of failing in foreign policy and economic management. Urging party workers to mobilize, he highlighted the lack of GST relief for the poor and growing public discontent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 01-10-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 18:41 IST
Govind Singh Dotasra
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra has launched a scathing critique of both the central and state governments, accusing them of duping the public with unfulfilled promises.

In a press gathering, Dotasra alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's electoral victories were built on false promises, manipulation of narratives, and misleading tactics regarding the military.

Highlighting the lack of progress on economic fronts and flawed foreign policies, he criticized recent GST reductions as mere political maneuvers amid rising anti-incumbency sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

