Modi Praises RSS Amidst Historical Controversy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the RSS for its nation-building efforts, a statement countered by Congress highlighting historical criticism by Sardar Patel about the RSS's role in creating an atmosphere leading to Gandhi's assassination. This praise coincides with the centenary celebrations of the RSS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 18:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for their contribution to nation-building, despite historical controversies. Speaking at the RSS's centenary celebration, Modi acknowledged the organization's commitment to the nation.

However, the Congress party swiftly responded, referencing a historical critique by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. In a letter from July 1948, Patel mentioned how the RSS's activities allegedly contributed to an environment that led to Mahatma Gandhi's assassination.

Despite past criticisms and bans, Modi highlighted the RSS's dedication, stating that the group has remained resilient and focused on their principle of 'nation first', defending themselves against various challenges throughout history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

