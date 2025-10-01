Haryana CM Saini Criticizes AAP's Broken Promises to Women

During a recent address, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched a vehement criticism targeting the ruling AAP in Punjab, accusing them of promising but not delivering on women's benefits post-elections.

Saini lauded the BJP's initiative in Haryana, where, within months of its third tenure, Rs 5,000 crore was allocated to support women's financial aid under 'Lado Lakshmi Yojana'.

Saini also chided the Congress, describing its promises as hollow tactics for political gain. He stressed the need for registered women to confirm their details to ensure funds are distributed on time.

(With inputs from agencies.)