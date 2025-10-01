Left Menu

Stampede Tragedy: Senthil Balaji Blames Vijay's Delay

DMK MLA V Senthil Balaji has criticized actor-politician Vijay over the deadly stampede at the TVK rally on September 27, which resulted in 41 deaths. Balaji questioned why Vijay arrived seven hours late to the event, causing concerns over safety and logistics.

Addressing reporters, Balaji stated that the tragedy should not be politicized, but accountability must be taken by the parties involved. The event, held at Velusamypuram, saw over 60 people injured, raising questions about the arrangements and management at the site.

Balaji underscored the need for basic provisions like water and food at such gatherings and argued that timely adherence to schedules could prevent such occurrences. He claimed that public sentiment pointed at preventable mishaps due to mismanagement.

