Sanctions Squeeze: U.S. Targets Iran's Missile Networks
The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on companies and individuals linked to Iran's missile and military aircraft production. The sanctions, part of UN measures against Tehran's nuclear program, freeze assets, halt arms deals, and target a network involved in illegally sourcing US technology for Iran's military.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant move on Wednesday, the Trump administration announced sanctions targeting numerous companies and individuals involved in Iran's missile and military aircraft sectors. These actions are part of a broader strategy to enforce recently reimposed United Nations penalties aimed at curbing Iran's controversial nuclear program.
The sanctions include freezing Iranian assets abroad, halting arms transactions with Tehran, and penalizing efforts to develop Iran's ballistic missile capabilities. The U.S. Treasury Department identified 21 entities and 17 individuals aiding in the procurement of technology for surface-to-air missile systems and the illegal acquisition of a U.S.-manufactured helicopter by Iran.
These sanctions reflect collaboration among the Treasury, State, and Homeland Security Departments, and the FBI, targeting networks operating from Iran, Hong Kong, China, and other countries. As Iran's economy faces increasing pressure, its rial currency plunges to record lows, causing rising food prices and economic strain on its citizens amidst ongoing international isolation.
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- sanctions
- Iran
- nuclear
- missile
- military
- UN
- Tehran
- Treasury Department
- Iranian economy
ALSO READ
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Challenge Look Out Circular in High Court
Yoga Guru Ramdev Donates Rs 1 Crore for Punjab Flood Relief Efforts
Australia beat New Zealand by 89 runs in ICC Women's World Cup in Indore.
Arrest of Zubeen Garg's Associates Unravels Shocking Details
Launch of Prime Minister's Awards Sparks Anticipation for Excellence in Governance 2025