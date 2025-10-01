Left Menu

Sanctions Squeeze: U.S. Targets Iran's Missile Networks

The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on companies and individuals linked to Iran's missile and military aircraft production. The sanctions, part of UN measures against Tehran's nuclear program, freeze assets, halt arms deals, and target a network involved in illegally sourcing US technology for Iran's military.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-10-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 21:37 IST
Sanctions Squeeze: U.S. Targets Iran's Missile Networks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant move on Wednesday, the Trump administration announced sanctions targeting numerous companies and individuals involved in Iran's missile and military aircraft sectors. These actions are part of a broader strategy to enforce recently reimposed United Nations penalties aimed at curbing Iran's controversial nuclear program.

The sanctions include freezing Iranian assets abroad, halting arms transactions with Tehran, and penalizing efforts to develop Iran's ballistic missile capabilities. The U.S. Treasury Department identified 21 entities and 17 individuals aiding in the procurement of technology for surface-to-air missile systems and the illegal acquisition of a U.S.-manufactured helicopter by Iran.

These sanctions reflect collaboration among the Treasury, State, and Homeland Security Departments, and the FBI, targeting networks operating from Iran, Hong Kong, China, and other countries. As Iran's economy faces increasing pressure, its rial currency plunges to record lows, causing rising food prices and economic strain on its citizens amidst ongoing international isolation.

TRENDING

1
Kamal Gavai Stands Firm: Refuses RSS Event Amid Controversy

Kamal Gavai Stands Firm: Refuses RSS Event Amid Controversy

 India
2
Tejasvi Surya Leads Parliamentary Panel for Jan Vishwas Bill

Tejasvi Surya Leads Parliamentary Panel for Jan Vishwas Bill

 India
3
Australia beat New Zealand by 89 runs in ICC Women's World Cup in Indore.

Australia beat New Zealand by 89 runs in ICC Women's World Cup in Indore.

 Global
4
Euro Zone Bond Yields Dip Amid U.S. Shutdown & Inflation Data

Euro Zone Bond Yields Dip Amid U.S. Shutdown & Inflation Data

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025