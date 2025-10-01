Left Menu

Himachal's Tax Turmoil: Accusations Fly Over State's Economic Decisions

Union Health Minister J P Nadda accuses the Himachal Pradesh government of burdening people with high taxes despite GST reductions by the Centre. Allegations include increased cement prices and rural water charges amid financial strains and natural calamities. Local opposition voices criticize Congress's failure to fulfill job promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 01-10-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 22:17 IST
Himachal's Tax Turmoil: Accusations Fly Over State's Economic Decisions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Union Health Minister and BJP national president J P Nadda criticized the Himachal Pradesh government's approach towards taxes amidst the national GST savings celebration. Nadda highlighted the Centre's efforts to lower GST on over 90 per cent of items, pointing out the reduced tax on cement.

According to Nadda, while the central government has reduced the GST on cement from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, resulting in a reduced price per bag, the state government has increased costs further by imposing additional charges. He further accused the state of levying Rs 100 for water supply in rural areas amidst financial and natural challenges.

Jai Ram Thakur, Leader of Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, questioned the Congress government's 'vote chori' when they failed to deliver job promises, cutting 1.5 lakh government positions. He also highlighted the lack of interim relief for those affected by natural disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
White House to Nominate New Bureau of Labor Statistics Leader

White House to Nominate New Bureau of Labor Statistics Leader

 United States
2
Pune Police Crackdown: The International Escape of Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal

Pune Police Crackdown: The International Escape of Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh: Sanjay Gupta given additional charge as chief secretary

Himachal Pradesh: Sanjay Gupta given additional charge as chief secretary

 India
4
Hyderabad Meat Rush: Customers Flock Shops Ahead of Dussehra, Gandhi Jayanti Closures

Hyderabad Meat Rush: Customers Flock Shops Ahead of Dussehra, Gandhi Jayanti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025