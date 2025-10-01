Himachal's Tax Turmoil: Accusations Fly Over State's Economic Decisions

On Wednesday, Union Health Minister and BJP national president J P Nadda criticized the Himachal Pradesh government's approach towards taxes amidst the national GST savings celebration. Nadda highlighted the Centre's efforts to lower GST on over 90 per cent of items, pointing out the reduced tax on cement.

According to Nadda, while the central government has reduced the GST on cement from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, resulting in a reduced price per bag, the state government has increased costs further by imposing additional charges. He further accused the state of levying Rs 100 for water supply in rural areas amidst financial and natural challenges.

Jai Ram Thakur, Leader of Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, questioned the Congress government's 'vote chori' when they failed to deliver job promises, cutting 1.5 lakh government positions. He also highlighted the lack of interim relief for those affected by natural disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)