Rajnath Singh Urges Troops to Embrace Technology Amidst Complex Challenges
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on a visit to Kutch, implored soldiers to adopt new technologies and prioritize training. He highlighted the multifaceted threats facing India, including terrorism and cyber warfare. Singh emphasized that wars are won through morale and discipline, not merely weapons, and affirmed governmental support for defense personnel.
- Country:
- India
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during his visit to the Kutch region of Gujarat, called on soldiers to integrate new technologies and enhance their training regimen as India's challenges become increasingly complex and multi-dimensional.
Speaking on the eve of Vijayadashmi at the Bhuj Military Station, Singh addressed officers and personnel, stressing the importance of staying updated with rapidly evolving technology. He noted the shift from traditional warfare to include threats like terrorism, cyberattacks, and information warfare.
Emphasizing preparation and morale over mere armament, Singh reassured the troops of the government's unwavering commitment to defense and security. He praised Kutch's historical bravery and expressed confidence in India developing one of the world's finest militaries with the armed forces' dedication.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
RSS' glorious 100-year journey an extraordinary example of sacrifice, selfless service, nation-building, and discipline: PM Modi.
Modi Inaugurates New Delhi BJP Office, Boosts Party Morale
Lt Gen Sharma's Ladakh Visit: A Testament to High Morale and Strategic Preparedness
Reeves Stresses Fiscal Discipline Amid Global Challenges
PM Modi lauds 100 years of RSS' 'remarkable, unprecedented, inspiring' journey; praises its selfless service, discipline.