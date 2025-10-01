Left Menu

AIMPLB Adjusts Bharat Bandh Amid Religious Festivities, Continues Waqf Protests

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) postpones the Bharat Bandh initially set for October 3 due to upcoming religious festivals. The protest against the Waqf Amendment Act persists with new dates to be confirmed. Supreme Court stayed certain provisions of the Act, bringing partial relief to petitioners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 22:51 IST
AIMPLB General Secretary Maulana Mohammed Fazlur Rahim Mujaddidi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a strategic move, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) announced the postponement of the Bharat Bandh, initially scheduled for October 3, to avoid clashing with religious festivals. Despite this adjustment, the Board stresses that their campaign against the Waqf Amendment Act will move forward as planned.

According to AIMPLB, a new date for the nationwide protest will be announced shortly. This decision came after an emergency meeting led by Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, the Board's President, recognizing the coinciding dates of key religious observances in several states.

The Supreme Court's recent interim order offered a mixed outcome by staying specific provisions of the Waqf Amendment Act 2025. Critical elements, such as 'Waqf by User' and monument protection, received favorable acknowledgment in court, revealing a partial victory for the petitioners challenging the law.

