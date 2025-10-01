AIMPLB Adjusts Bharat Bandh Amid Religious Festivities, Continues Waqf Protests

In a strategic move, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) announced the postponement of the Bharat Bandh, initially scheduled for October 3, to avoid clashing with religious festivals. Despite this adjustment, the Board stresses that their campaign against the Waqf Amendment Act will move forward as planned.

According to AIMPLB, a new date for the nationwide protest will be announced shortly. This decision came after an emergency meeting led by Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, the Board's President, recognizing the coinciding dates of key religious observances in several states.

The Supreme Court's recent interim order offered a mixed outcome by staying specific provisions of the Waqf Amendment Act 2025. Critical elements, such as 'Waqf by User' and monument protection, received favorable acknowledgment in court, revealing a partial victory for the petitioners challenging the law.