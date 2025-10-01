AIMPLB Adjusts Bharat Bandh Amid Religious Festivities, Continues Waqf Protests
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) postpones the Bharat Bandh initially set for October 3 due to upcoming religious festivals. The protest against the Waqf Amendment Act persists with new dates to be confirmed. Supreme Court stayed certain provisions of the Act, bringing partial relief to petitioners.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) announced the postponement of the Bharat Bandh, initially scheduled for October 3, to avoid clashing with religious festivals. Despite this adjustment, the Board stresses that their campaign against the Waqf Amendment Act will move forward as planned.
According to AIMPLB, a new date for the nationwide protest will be announced shortly. This decision came after an emergency meeting led by Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, the Board's President, recognizing the coinciding dates of key religious observances in several states.
The Supreme Court's recent interim order offered a mixed outcome by staying specific provisions of the Waqf Amendment Act 2025. Critical elements, such as 'Waqf by User' and monument protection, received favorable acknowledgment in court, revealing a partial victory for the petitioners challenging the law.
ALSO READ
Showdown at the Supreme Court: Trump's Attempt to Oust Fed Governor Lisa Cook
Supreme Court to Decide: Trump's Unprecedented Bid to Remove Fed Governor
Supreme Court Set to Hear Major Case on Fed Governance
US Supreme Court allows Lisa Cook to remain as a Federal Reserve governor for now, reports AP.
Supreme Court to Hear Historic Case on Trump’s Attempt to Remove Fed Governor