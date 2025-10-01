Left Menu

Language Row: Abu Azmi's Marathi Controversy Sparks Outrage

Abu Azmi, the Samajwadi Party's Maharashtra unit president, sparked controversy after questioning the necessity of speaking Marathi during a media interaction in Bhiwandi. His remarks drew criticism from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and highlighted regional language sensitivities amidst political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 01-10-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 23:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a recent controversy, Abu Azmi, the president of the Samajwadi Party's Maharashtra unit, faced criticism for questioning the need to speak in Marathi during a media query session in Bhiwandi, Thane district. The town, which has a significant Muslim population, became the focal point of the dispute as Azmi sought to address concerns about the widening of Kalyan Road.

While addressing the Hindi press, Azmi's choice of language was called into question by Marathi reporters. His response, questioning the necessity of Marathi, ignited a backlash, particularly from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). The MNS Thane district president, Paresh Chaudhary, harshly criticized Azmi's remarks given that he is involved in Maharashtra politics.

MNS warned Azmi against belittling the Marathi language. Bhiwandi MP Suresh Mhatre further underlined the importance of embracing local languages to communicate effectively, pointing out that many from the Muslim community in Bhiwandi are proficient in Marathi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

