Language Row: Abu Azmi's Marathi Controversy Sparks Outrage

In a recent controversy, Abu Azmi, the president of the Samajwadi Party's Maharashtra unit, faced criticism for questioning the need to speak in Marathi during a media query session in Bhiwandi, Thane district. The town, which has a significant Muslim population, became the focal point of the dispute as Azmi sought to address concerns about the widening of Kalyan Road.

While addressing the Hindi press, Azmi's choice of language was called into question by Marathi reporters. His response, questioning the necessity of Marathi, ignited a backlash, particularly from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). The MNS Thane district president, Paresh Chaudhary, harshly criticized Azmi's remarks given that he is involved in Maharashtra politics.

MNS warned Azmi against belittling the Marathi language. Bhiwandi MP Suresh Mhatre further underlined the importance of embracing local languages to communicate effectively, pointing out that many from the Muslim community in Bhiwandi are proficient in Marathi.

(With inputs from agencies.)