Ladakh Unrest: Congress Calls for High-Level Judicial Probe

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress has thrown its weight behind the Ladakhis' call for an in-depth judicial investigation into what they describe as a mishandling of the volatile situation in Leh. This follows a protest turning violent, resulting in four deaths, as Ladakhis demanded Sixth Schedule status and statehood on September 24.

Raman Bhalla, J-K Congress working president, criticized both the Centre and the Ladakh UT administration for, in his view, poorly managing the strategically significant region. He also reprimanded the comments of the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, which he deemed as inappropriate and detrimental to Indo-Nepal relations.

Bhalla further deplored the lack of action on urgent repair and restoration work in flood-stricken areas of J-K and blamed the Centre's 'dual control system' for delaying relief efforts. He urged BJP representatives from J-K to press their government to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir without delay.