Serbia's Silent Protests: A Nation's Stand Against Autocracy
Thousand-strong protests continue against President Vucic's administration in Serbia, marking 11 months since a deadly incident in Novi Sad. Allegations of negligence in construction projects have fueled dissent, with demands for justice and early elections. Despite crackdowns, the movement represents a significant challenge to Vucic's rule.
Thousands marched in protest across Serbia on Wednesday, demonstrating continued defiance against President Aleksandar Vucic's administration amid governmental crackdowns. This movement commemorates 11 months since a fatal infrastructural failure in a northern city sparked mass dissent.
The collapse was at a Novi Sad train station, believed by protesters to be the result of corruption-driven negligence. Initially renovated as part of a larger railway project involving Chinese firms, the tragedy claimed the lives of 16 individuals, including children.
Participants held silent vigils, illuminating their phone screens to honor the victims. Students, crucial to the rallies, demand accountability for the tragedy and push for early elections to oust Vucic's populist government. Efforts to suppress the protests, including police interventions, have only intensified public unrest against perceived authoritarianism.
