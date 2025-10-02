US Supports Ukraine with Intelligence for Long-Range Missile Strikes

The United States is set to supply Ukraine with crucial intelligence to aid in long-range missile strikes targeting Russia's energy infrastructure, according to a Wall Street Journal report. This decision is part of ongoing deliberations about equipping Kyiv with more advanced weapons capable of reaching further targets.

The report highlights that U.S. officials are actively encouraging NATO allies to extend similar support to Ukraine. Sources revealed that the intelligence provision was approved shortly before former President Donald Trump took to social media to suggest Ukraine could potentially reclaim all Russian-occupied territories.

In a post on Truth Social last week, Trump argued that Ukraine, with backing from the European Union, is well-positioned to win back its land, marking a noticeable shift in rhetoric supporting Ukraine. However, Reuters has not yet independently verified the claims from the Wall Street Journal's report.

