Czech billionaire Babis's ANO seen winning election, CNN Prima News projection shows

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 04-10-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 18:59 IST
Czech billionaire and former Prime Minister Andrej Babis's populist ANO party is projected to win a parliamentary election on Saturday but fall short of a majority, a prediction model by agencies Stem and Stem/Mark for broadcaster CNN Prima News showed. In the model, based on partial results, ANO is expected to win 35.5% of the vote, followed by Prime Minister Petr Fiala's Spolu alliance with 22.4%.

The projections showed six parties winning seats and the current ruling coalition and its allies falling below a majority in the 200-seat lower house.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

