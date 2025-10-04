Czech billionaire Babis's ANO seen winning election, CNN Prima News projection shows

Czech billionaire and former Prime Minister Andrej Babis's populist ANO party is projected to win a parliamentary election on Saturday but fall short of a majority, a prediction model by agencies Stem and Stem/Mark for broadcaster CNN Prima News showed. In the model, based on partial results, ANO is expected to win 35.5% of the vote, followed by Prime Minister Petr Fiala's Spolu alliance with 22.4%.

The projections showed six parties winning seats and the current ruling coalition and its allies falling below a majority in the 200-seat lower house.

