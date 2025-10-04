Uddhav Thackeray Critiques Modi's Financial Gesture to Bihar Women

In a fiery critique, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent direct transfer initiative of Rs 10,000 into the accounts of 75 lakh women in Bihar. Thackeray questioned whether this financial gesture signifies greater favor towards Bihar's women or a well-timed political maneuver ahead of impending state elections.

The move, part of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana launched by Prime Minister Modi on September 26, facilitates women in utilizing the funds across various sectors including agriculture, animal husbandry, and handicrafts. However, the initiative has sparked skepticism among political opponents, with Leader of the Opposition in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, criticizing the Nitish Kumar government as lacking vision, labeling it a 'copycat' administration.

With state assembly polls on the horizon, Yadav further lambasted the government for its alleged corruption and questioned Bihar's revenue-generating capabilities in the wake of massive financial commitments. He suggested that recent announcements, totaling Rs 7 lakh 8 thousand 729 crore, are fear-driven pre-election tactics rather than genuinely sustainable fiscal policies, predicting significant electoral setbacks for the current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)