Southern Europe Mobilizes in Mass Protests Against Israel's Gaza Campaign

Massive protests erupted in Barcelona and Rome against Israel's military actions in Gaza, driven by widespread anger over a humanitarian flotilla's interception. Organized by Palestinian groups, unions, and political figures, the protests have sparked a regional movement for more robust European action against Israel’s policies in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 04-10-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 22:41 IST
Southern Europe Mobilizes in Mass Protests Against Israel's Gaza Campaign
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant wave of protests, tens of thousands took to the streets in Barcelona and Rome, voicing strong opposition to Israel's military campaign in Gaza. The demonstrations followed the intensified diplomatic exertions of Spain's government and the interception of a humanitarian flotilla.

Barcelona saw an estimated turnout of 70,000, with families and individuals carrying Palestinian flags and signs denouncing the Gaza conflict. Across Southern Europe, calls for action have been echoing, driven by the haunting images of the ongoing crisis broadcasted worldwide.

Rome's protest, organized by Palestinian groups, student bodies, and unions, criticized the Italian government's stance while rallying substantial public support. Meanwhile, protests in multiple Spanish cities, as well as Athens and Skopje, showcase a regional solidarity movement pressing for peace and justice in the Middle East.

