Southern Europe Mobilizes in Mass Protests Against Israel's Gaza Campaign

In a significant wave of protests, tens of thousands took to the streets in Barcelona and Rome, voicing strong opposition to Israel's military campaign in Gaza. The demonstrations followed the intensified diplomatic exertions of Spain's government and the interception of a humanitarian flotilla.

Barcelona saw an estimated turnout of 70,000, with families and individuals carrying Palestinian flags and signs denouncing the Gaza conflict. Across Southern Europe, calls for action have been echoing, driven by the haunting images of the ongoing crisis broadcasted worldwide.

Rome's protest, organized by Palestinian groups, student bodies, and unions, criticized the Italian government's stance while rallying substantial public support. Meanwhile, protests in multiple Spanish cities, as well as Athens and Skopje, showcase a regional solidarity movement pressing for peace and justice in the Middle East.

