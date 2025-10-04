Left Menu

Kunal Ghosh Reaffirms Loyalty to Mamata Banerjee Amidst Political Tension

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh pledged allegiance to Mamata Banerjee amidst internal party tensions. Despite past criticisms and potential pressure, Ghosh emphasized his unwavering support for the party and confidence in TMC's political stability, expressing hope for future successes under Banerjee's leadership.

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh reaffirmed his allegiance to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday, stating he will not quit the party despite ongoing challenges.

Ghosh, who transitioned from journalism to politics as a TMC spokesperson, had previously alluded to internal discord with a pointed Facebook message, emphasizing his unwavering connection with 'Didi' despite any opposition.

After receiving a message of support from Banerjee on Bijoya Dashami, Ghosh acknowledged her enduring backing and vowed to support the TMC for their predicted success in upcoming elections, while cautioning against those who remain passive during the party's trying times.

