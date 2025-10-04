Countdown to Hostage Release: Netanyahu's Diplomatic Gamble
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu aims to announce the release of all hostages from Gaza soon as indirect talks with Hamas continue in Egypt. These negotiations are based on a new US plan aimed at ending the war, with Trump urging swift action from Hamas.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 04-10-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 23:59 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu aims to announce the release of all hostages from Gaza "in the coming days" as negotiations with Hamas unfold in Egypt.
In a late Saturday statement, Netanyahu revealed that a delegation has been sent to Egypt to finalize technical details, stressing that the goal is to limit talks to a few days.
Hamas has accepted certain elements of the US-crafted plan to end the war, with President Trump encouraging swift action, warning that delays could jeopardize the negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Federal Judge Blocks Trump's National Guard Deployment in Portland
Federal Judge Halts Trump's Portland Troop Deployment Amid Legal Battle
Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Portland National Guard Deployment
US Political Tensions Amplify as Trump's Policies Face Scrutiny
Judge Halts Trump’s National Guard Deployment in Portland