Countdown to Hostage Release: Netanyahu's Diplomatic Gamble

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu aims to announce the release of all hostages from Gaza "in the coming days" as negotiations with Hamas unfold in Egypt.

In a late Saturday statement, Netanyahu revealed that a delegation has been sent to Egypt to finalize technical details, stressing that the goal is to limit talks to a few days.

Hamas has accepted certain elements of the US-crafted plan to end the war, with President Trump encouraging swift action, warning that delays could jeopardize the negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)