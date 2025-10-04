Left Menu

Countdown to Hostage Release: Netanyahu's Diplomatic Gamble

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu aims to announce the release of all hostages from Gaza soon as indirect talks with Hamas continue in Egypt. These negotiations are based on a new US plan aimed at ending the war, with Trump urging swift action from Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 04-10-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 23:59 IST
Countdown to Hostage Release: Netanyahu's Diplomatic Gamble
Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu aims to announce the release of all hostages from Gaza "in the coming days" as negotiations with Hamas unfold in Egypt.

In a late Saturday statement, Netanyahu revealed that a delegation has been sent to Egypt to finalize technical details, stressing that the goal is to limit talks to a few days.

Hamas has accepted certain elements of the US-crafted plan to end the war, with President Trump encouraging swift action, warning that delays could jeopardize the negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajinder Gupta: AAP's Potential Pick for Punjab's Rajya Sabha Bypoll

Rajinder Gupta: AAP's Potential Pick for Punjab's Rajya Sabha Bypoll

 India
2
Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

 India
3
Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

 Global
4
Khalistani Terror Attack Chargesheet: 11 Accused, International Plotters in Focus

Khalistani Terror Attack Chargesheet: 11 Accused, International Plotters in ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025