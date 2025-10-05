Trump's Plan for Gaza: A Hope for Peace Amidst Conflict

Casualties continued in Gaza as Israel conducted airstrikes despite President Donald Trump's call for cessation. Trump aims to implement a plan to free hostages and end the war. Over 36 people have died since Trump's initial demands.

Israel defended its military actions, highlighting efforts to minimize civilian harm while targeting perceived threats. Meanwhile, Trump urged Hamas to adhere to his peace plan swiftly. The plan, which Hamas partially supports, encompasses war cessation and hostages' release.

In a coordinated effort, Trump's envoys are set to negotiate peace and terms for an exchange of hostages in Egypt. Israeli PM Netanyahu confirmed the dispatch of negotiators, insisting on limiting the negotiation timeframe amid ongoing military presence in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)