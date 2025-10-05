Left Menu

Trump's Plan for Gaza: A Hope for Peace Amidst Conflict

Amid ongoing Israeli strikes in Gaza resulting in casualties, President Trump has urged both Israel and Hamas to expedite a peace plan aiming to end the war. Hamas has tentatively accepted parts of Trump's proposal, including ending the conflict and releasing hostages. Negotiations for peace continue in Egypt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2025 00:39 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 00:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Casualties continued in Gaza as Israel conducted airstrikes despite President Donald Trump's call for cessation. Trump aims to implement a plan to free hostages and end the war. Over 36 people have died since Trump's initial demands.

Israel defended its military actions, highlighting efforts to minimize civilian harm while targeting perceived threats. Meanwhile, Trump urged Hamas to adhere to his peace plan swiftly. The plan, which Hamas partially supports, encompasses war cessation and hostages' release.

In a coordinated effort, Trump's envoys are set to negotiate peace and terms for an exchange of hostages in Egypt. Israeli PM Netanyahu confirmed the dispatch of negotiators, insisting on limiting the negotiation timeframe amid ongoing military presence in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

