CEC Hails Historic Voter List Purification in Bihar

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced the successful completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, significantly improving the voters' list after 22 years.

At a press conference in Patna, Kumar highlighted the support from 90,207 BLOs across 243 constituencies and indicated the strategic intention behind this revision.

The Chief Election Commissioner, alongside Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sindhu and Vivek Joshi, engaged with political parties and monitored electoral readiness during his Bihar tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)