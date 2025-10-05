Controversy Heats Up in Bihar Over Removal of Women's Names from Voter Rolls
The Congress accuses the Election Commission of removing 23 lakh women from Bihar's voter list, claiming electoral fraud influenced by the government. The opposition criticizes the Special Intensive Revision process and organizes a signature campaign against 'vote theft'. The Election Commission defends the revision as necessary for voter list accuracy.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party has raised alarms over the removal of approximately 23 lakh women's names from the electoral rolls in Bihar. The allegations, labeled as a 'massive fraud', came during a press conference by All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba.
Lamba claimed that this move majorly impacts districts where previous assembly elections saw closely-contested seats. The Congress argues this decision is unconstitutional and will disenfranchise millions of women in the upcoming elections.
Amidst accusations of electoral manipulation, the Election Commission maintains that this Special Intensive Revision aimed to cleanse the rolls, subtracting both female and male entries due to death, migration, and other factors. Opposition parties have launched a signature campaign addressing what they call 'vote theft.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over Voter List Purge in Bihar
CEC Hails Historic Voter List Purification in Bihar
SIR in Bihar led to purification of voters' list after 22 years: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
BJP Criticizes Congress for Allegations of Voter List Irregularities Ahead of Bihar Elections
Election Commission Briefs 425 Central Observers for Bihar Polls, Bye-Elections