Controversy Heats Up in Bihar Over Removal of Women's Names from Voter Rolls

The Congress party has raised alarms over the removal of approximately 23 lakh women's names from the electoral rolls in Bihar. The allegations, labeled as a 'massive fraud', came during a press conference by All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba.

Lamba claimed that this move majorly impacts districts where previous assembly elections saw closely-contested seats. The Congress argues this decision is unconstitutional and will disenfranchise millions of women in the upcoming elections.

Amidst accusations of electoral manipulation, the Election Commission maintains that this Special Intensive Revision aimed to cleanse the rolls, subtracting both female and male entries due to death, migration, and other factors. Opposition parties have launched a signature campaign addressing what they call 'vote theft.'

