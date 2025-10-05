Left Menu

Turbulent Times: Georgia's Political Strife and the Battle for Democracy

Georgia saw its ruling party claim victory in local elections amid mass opposition boycotts and protests against government crackdowns on dissent. Demonstrations erupted over Georgia's stalled EU membership talks, leading to violence and arrests. Critics liken the government's restrictive measures to Russia's crackdown on dissent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tbilisi | Updated: 05-10-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 18:10 IST
Turbulent Times: Georgia's Political Strife and the Battle for Democracy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Georgia

In a contentious local election, Georgia's ruling party claimed victory throughout the nation. However, the vote was overshadowed by a boycott from opposition blocs, deeming the election fraudulent.

Protests erupted in Tbilisi, with thousands demonstrating against the government's suppression of dissent and perceived alignment with Moscow. Riot police intervened with water cannons and tear gas to disperse protesters storming the presidential palace.

Five activists, including renowned opera singer Paata Burchuladze, were detained, accused of inciting a government overthrow. As political unrest grips Georgia, critics argue that restrictive laws mirror Russia's approach to dissent, stoking further unrest in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Claim on Bin Laden Warning and SEALs' Historic Raid

Trump's Claim on Bin Laden Warning and SEALs' Historic Raid

 Global
2
Federal Action Halted: Court Blocks Trump's Troop Deployment in Oregon

Federal Action Halted: Court Blocks Trump's Troop Deployment in Oregon

 Global
3
Vietnam's Historic Diplomatic Outreach: To Lam's Landmark Visit to North Korea

Vietnam's Historic Diplomatic Outreach: To Lam's Landmark Visit to North Kor...

 Global
4
Governors Challenge Trump’s National Guard Deployments: Legal Battle Unfolds

Governors Challenge Trump’s National Guard Deployments: Legal Battle Unfolds

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025