In a contentious local election, Georgia's ruling party claimed victory throughout the nation. However, the vote was overshadowed by a boycott from opposition blocs, deeming the election fraudulent.

Protests erupted in Tbilisi, with thousands demonstrating against the government's suppression of dissent and perceived alignment with Moscow. Riot police intervened with water cannons and tear gas to disperse protesters storming the presidential palace.

Five activists, including renowned opera singer Paata Burchuladze, were detained, accused of inciting a government overthrow. As political unrest grips Georgia, critics argue that restrictive laws mirror Russia's approach to dissent, stoking further unrest in the nation.

