Massive Protests Sweep Amsterdam Demanding Tougher Dutch Stance on Gaza Conflict

In a powerful display of solidarity, hundreds of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Amsterdam on Sunday to rally against the Dutch government's perceived leniency towards Israel's military actions in Gaza.

Organisers claimed the turnout reached 250,000, a figure echoed by local police. Participants donned red, symbolizing a 'red line' protest against what they view as Israel's oppressive siege of Gaza. This demonstration follows a significant protest in The Hague in May, pre-empting President Donald Trump's peace plan announcement for the region.

Amidst the pouring rain, demonstrators marched 6 kilometers through the Dutch capital, advocating for a free Palestine and demanding immediate governmental action against alleged Israeli war crimes. With the Dutch elections looming, the pressure builds for the government, which has recently shifted its stance by imposing sanctions on certain Israeli officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)