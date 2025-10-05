Left Menu

Massive Protests Sweep Amsterdam Demanding Tougher Dutch Stance on Gaza Conflict

Hundreds of thousands demonstrated in Amsterdam, urging the Dutch government for stronger opposition to Israel's actions in Gaza. Organisers aimed to highlight their call for peace and criticized plans by U.S. President Trump. The rally signals growing pressure as the Netherlands faces a general election soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 19:33 IST
Massive Protests Sweep Amsterdam Demanding Tougher Dutch Stance on Gaza Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a powerful display of solidarity, hundreds of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Amsterdam on Sunday to rally against the Dutch government's perceived leniency towards Israel's military actions in Gaza.

Organisers claimed the turnout reached 250,000, a figure echoed by local police. Participants donned red, symbolizing a 'red line' protest against what they view as Israel's oppressive siege of Gaza. This demonstration follows a significant protest in The Hague in May, pre-empting President Donald Trump's peace plan announcement for the region.

Amidst the pouring rain, demonstrators marched 6 kilometers through the Dutch capital, advocating for a free Palestine and demanding immediate governmental action against alleged Israeli war crimes. With the Dutch elections looming, the pressure builds for the government, which has recently shifted its stance by imposing sanctions on certain Israeli officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Claim on Bin Laden Warning and SEALs' Historic Raid

Trump's Claim on Bin Laden Warning and SEALs' Historic Raid

 Global
2
Federal Action Halted: Court Blocks Trump's Troop Deployment in Oregon

Federal Action Halted: Court Blocks Trump's Troop Deployment in Oregon

 Global
3
Vietnam's Historic Diplomatic Outreach: To Lam's Landmark Visit to North Korea

Vietnam's Historic Diplomatic Outreach: To Lam's Landmark Visit to North Kor...

 Global
4
Governors Challenge Trump’s National Guard Deployments: Legal Battle Unfolds

Governors Challenge Trump’s National Guard Deployments: Legal Battle Unfolds

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025