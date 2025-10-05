Himachal Pradesh BJP Announces New State Executive Committee with Distinguished Leaders

In a significant political development, Himachal Pradesh BJP president Dr. Rajeev Bindal unveiled a newly formed state executive committee comprising 129 members.

The committee includes 24 permanent invitees and 105 executive members, with key figures such as Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda and former chief ministers being part of this strategic assembly.

The appointment list also features notable personalities including ex-union ministers, Rajya Sabha MPs, and former deputy speakers, aiming to strengthen the party's political positioning in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)