Himachal Pradesh BJP Announces New State Executive Committee with Distinguished Leaders

Himachal Pradesh BJP president Dr. Rajeev Bindal announced a 129-member state executive committee, including 24 permanent invitees and 105 executive members. Key figures named include Union Health Minister JP Nadda, several former chief ministers, and other notable politicians, signaling strategic preparation for future political endeavors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 05-10-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 20:21 IST
In a significant political development, Himachal Pradesh BJP president Dr. Rajeev Bindal unveiled a newly formed state executive committee comprising 129 members.

The committee includes 24 permanent invitees and 105 executive members, with key figures such as Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda and former chief ministers being part of this strategic assembly.

The appointment list also features notable personalities including ex-union ministers, Rajya Sabha MPs, and former deputy speakers, aiming to strengthen the party's political positioning in the state.

