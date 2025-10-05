Left Menu

Netanyahu Coalition Crisis: A Threat to Middle East Peace Efforts

A rift in Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's far-right coalition threatens U.S. peace efforts in Gaza. Pressure mounts from Trump to end the war with Hamas' demilitarization plan, potentially leading to early elections. Right-wing backlash complicates prospects for expanding the Abraham Accords.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 22:53 IST
Netanyahu Coalition Crisis: A Threat to Middle East Peace Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A growing division within Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right coalition has emerged as a significant barrier to efforts aimed at ending the ongoing conflict in Gaza, complicating a U.S.-led initiative to reshape the political landscape in the Middle East.

Faced with pressure from Donald Trump to bring an end to the two-year conflict, Netanyahu is witnessing backlash from his ultra-nationalist allies. Their opposition to Trump's proposal, which seeks the demilitarization of Gaza, might propel the Israeli leader towards an early election. Under Trump's plan, Hamas could remain if it renounces violence.

Fearing a potential revival of Hamas, Netanyahu's right-wing partners have expressed their disapproval. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir expressed strong resistance, raising threats to leave the government. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich criticized a potential bombing halt in Gaza, foreseeing it as weakening Israel's position. These internal tensions might jeopardize the U.S.-backed Abraham Accords' expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Claim on Bin Laden Warning and SEALs' Historic Raid

Trump's Claim on Bin Laden Warning and SEALs' Historic Raid

 Global
2
Federal Action Halted: Court Blocks Trump's Troop Deployment in Oregon

Federal Action Halted: Court Blocks Trump's Troop Deployment in Oregon

 Global
3
Vietnam's Historic Diplomatic Outreach: To Lam's Landmark Visit to North Korea

Vietnam's Historic Diplomatic Outreach: To Lam's Landmark Visit to North Kor...

 Global
4
Governors Challenge Trump’s National Guard Deployments: Legal Battle Unfolds

Governors Challenge Trump’s National Guard Deployments: Legal Battle Unfolds

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025