Netanyahu Coalition Crisis: A Threat to Middle East Peace Efforts
A rift in Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's far-right coalition threatens U.S. peace efforts in Gaza. Pressure mounts from Trump to end the war with Hamas' demilitarization plan, potentially leading to early elections. Right-wing backlash complicates prospects for expanding the Abraham Accords.
A growing division within Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right coalition has emerged as a significant barrier to efforts aimed at ending the ongoing conflict in Gaza, complicating a U.S.-led initiative to reshape the political landscape in the Middle East.
Faced with pressure from Donald Trump to bring an end to the two-year conflict, Netanyahu is witnessing backlash from his ultra-nationalist allies. Their opposition to Trump's proposal, which seeks the demilitarization of Gaza, might propel the Israeli leader towards an early election. Under Trump's plan, Hamas could remain if it renounces violence.
Fearing a potential revival of Hamas, Netanyahu's right-wing partners have expressed their disapproval. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir expressed strong resistance, raising threats to leave the government. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich criticized a potential bombing halt in Gaza, foreseeing it as weakening Israel's position. These internal tensions might jeopardize the U.S.-backed Abraham Accords' expansion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
