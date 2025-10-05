Showdown Over National Guard Deployment Intensifies

Governor Gavin Newsom of California announced plans to challenge the federal government in court due to the deployment of 300 California National Guard members to Oregon.

This move follows a recent ruling by a federal judge that temporarily halted the Trump administration's attempt to send 200 Oregon National Guard troops to Portland, citing insufficient evidence to justify such action amidst ongoing protests.

Newsom, asserting that the Trump administration's actions represent a misuse of legal authority, stated that federal control was initially placed on the California troops for Los Angeles protests, circumstances which have now eased.

