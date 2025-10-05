Left Menu

Showdown Over National Guard Deployment Intensifies

California Governor Gavin Newsom plans to sue the Trump administration for sending 300 California National Guard troops to Oregon. A federal judge had temporarily blocked Trump's prior efforts to deploy 200 Oregon National Guard troops to Portland. Newsom criticizes the deployment as an abuse of power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 23:07 IST
Showdown Over National Guard Deployment Intensifies
California Governor

Governor Gavin Newsom of California announced plans to challenge the federal government in court due to the deployment of 300 California National Guard members to Oregon.

This move follows a recent ruling by a federal judge that temporarily halted the Trump administration's attempt to send 200 Oregon National Guard troops to Portland, citing insufficient evidence to justify such action amidst ongoing protests.

Newsom, asserting that the Trump administration's actions represent a misuse of legal authority, stated that federal control was initially placed on the California troops for Los Angeles protests, circumstances which have now eased.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Claim on Bin Laden Warning and SEALs' Historic Raid

Trump's Claim on Bin Laden Warning and SEALs' Historic Raid

 Global
2
Federal Action Halted: Court Blocks Trump's Troop Deployment in Oregon

Federal Action Halted: Court Blocks Trump's Troop Deployment in Oregon

 Global
3
Vietnam's Historic Diplomatic Outreach: To Lam's Landmark Visit to North Korea

Vietnam's Historic Diplomatic Outreach: To Lam's Landmark Visit to North Kor...

 Global
4
Governors Challenge Trump’s National Guard Deployments: Legal Battle Unfolds

Governors Challenge Trump’s National Guard Deployments: Legal Battle Unfolds

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025