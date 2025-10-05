Mexico Boosts Local Production with Advanced Tech Projects

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced upcoming presentations on advancements in local projects for electric vehicles, semiconductors, satellites, and drones. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to boost domestic production capabilities.

Speaking at a well-attended event celebrating her first anniversary in office, Sheinbaum emphasized her administration's commitment to fostering technological innovation and international cooperation.

She further expressed optimism about reaching advantageous trade agreements with the United States and other global partners that would bolster Mexico's economic position.

