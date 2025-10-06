Left Menu

Macron Announces New Cabinet Led by Prime Minister Lecornu

President Emmanuel Macron has revealed a new cabinet, with Sebastien Lecornu as Prime Minister, tasked with navigating a divided parliament to secure approval for the 2026 budget. The cabinet includes a diverse array of ministers for various critical sectors including education, defense, economy, and digital affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 06-10-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 00:12 IST
Macron Announces New Cabinet Led by Prime Minister Lecornu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

In a significant political move, President Emmanuel Macron's office announced on Sunday a newly formed cabinet to be spearheaded by Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu. Lecornu's most challenging mission will be to garner parliamentary backing for the 2026 budget amidst a fragmented legislature.

The cabinet lineup features a blend of seasoned politicians and newcomers. Key appointees include Elisabeth Borne as the Education Minister, Bruno Le Maire as the Defence Minister, and Catherine Vautrin leading Health and Labour. Manuel Valls will oversee Overseas Territories, while Gerald Darmanin takes charge of the Justice Department.

The array of portfolios reflects a broad scope encompassing economic stability and governance innovations, led by ministers such as Roland Lescure for Economy and Finance and Naima Moutchou for Civil Service, AI, and Digital Affairs, indicating a strategic focus on modernization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Claim on Bin Laden Warning and SEALs' Historic Raid

Trump's Claim on Bin Laden Warning and SEALs' Historic Raid

 Global
2
Federal Action Halted: Court Blocks Trump's Troop Deployment in Oregon

Federal Action Halted: Court Blocks Trump's Troop Deployment in Oregon

 Global
3
Vietnam's Historic Diplomatic Outreach: To Lam's Landmark Visit to North Korea

Vietnam's Historic Diplomatic Outreach: To Lam's Landmark Visit to North Kor...

 Global
4
Governors Challenge Trump’s National Guard Deployments: Legal Battle Unfolds

Governors Challenge Trump’s National Guard Deployments: Legal Battle Unfolds

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025