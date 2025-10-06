Macron Announces New Cabinet Led by Prime Minister Lecornu
President Emmanuel Macron has revealed a new cabinet, with Sebastien Lecornu as Prime Minister, tasked with navigating a divided parliament to secure approval for the 2026 budget. The cabinet includes a diverse array of ministers for various critical sectors including education, defense, economy, and digital affairs.
In a significant political move, President Emmanuel Macron's office announced on Sunday a newly formed cabinet to be spearheaded by Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu. Lecornu's most challenging mission will be to garner parliamentary backing for the 2026 budget amidst a fragmented legislature.
The cabinet lineup features a blend of seasoned politicians and newcomers. Key appointees include Elisabeth Borne as the Education Minister, Bruno Le Maire as the Defence Minister, and Catherine Vautrin leading Health and Labour. Manuel Valls will oversee Overseas Territories, while Gerald Darmanin takes charge of the Justice Department.
The array of portfolios reflects a broad scope encompassing economic stability and governance innovations, led by ministers such as Roland Lescure for Economy and Finance and Naima Moutchou for Civil Service, AI, and Digital Affairs, indicating a strategic focus on modernization.
