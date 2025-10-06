Left Menu

Bihar Assembly Elections: Key Constituencies for November Polls

The Election Commission announced Bihar's assembly polls will occur in two phases on November 6 and 11. Key constituencies with their respective parties and candidates for the first phase have been listed. Notable names include Tejashwi Prasad Yadav from Raghopur and Kundan Kumar from Begusarai.

06-10-2025
  India
  • India

The Election Commission declared on Monday that the 243-member Bihar assembly elections will be held in two phases, on November 6 and 11. Among the 121 key constituencies heading to the polls in the first phase are Raghopur, Begusarai, and Khagaria.

In Raghopur, RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, a prominent political figure, will contest. Meanwhile, Begusarai will witness BJP's Kundan Kumar representing the party in what is expected to be a competitive race.

Other critical constituencies include Khagaria with INC's Chhatrapati Yadav, Lakhisarai with BJP's Vijay Kumar Sinha, and Nalanda where JD(U)'s Shrawon Kumar is the candidate. The elections are crucial for the state's political landscape.

