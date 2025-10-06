Lt Gen Asim Malik: Extending Leadership in Pakistan's Intelligence Sector
Lieutenant General Muhammad Asim Malik will remain the Director General of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Serving as the National Security Advisor, Malik's retirement date remains unspecified, and he may continue post-retirement. Renowned for his leadership, he is among the army's most effective officers.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Lieutenant General Muhammad Asim Malik will continue as the head of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), according to reports. The media claims his retirement plans are still not confirmed, allowing him to extend his influential role in national security.
Lt Gen Malik, who also serves as the National Security Advisor, remains a pivotal figure in the nation's military frameworks. His continued appointment reflects the government's confidence in his leadership amid reports he might stay on post-retirement.
Recognized for operational command prowess, Malik's career spans key roles, including serving as the adjutant general and commanding significant military divisions. His education includes renowned institutions, and his pedigree is further evidenced by his father's career legacy.

