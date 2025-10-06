Left Menu

Bihar's Election Countdown: Polls Set Post-Chhath Festivities

The Chief Election Commissioner has announced that the Bihar assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with counting on November 14. This decision follows demands from political parties to have the elections immediately after the Chhath festival to boost voter turnout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 20:31 IST
Bihar's Election Countdown: Polls Set Post-Chhath Festivities
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, stated on Monday that the earliest feasible date for the Bihar assembly elections is November 6, following demands by political parties to hold elections promptly after the Chhath festival.

In a recent session with the Election Commission in Patna, political parties pushed for a post-Chhath poll schedule to enhance voter turnouts, leveraging festive homecomings. Consequently, the Commission declared the elections, with nominations and campaigns timed meticulously for November 6 and 11.

The electoral outcome, announced on November 14, holds significant implications for the ruling NDA government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as they face the opposition from alliances such as the RJD and Congress. The cultural timing around the Diwali and Chhath festivities plays a crucial role in engaging the electorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

 United States
2
Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

 Global
3
Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment Appeal

Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment ...

 Ireland
4
25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025