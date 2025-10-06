Bihar's Election Countdown: Polls Set Post-Chhath Festivities

The Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, stated on Monday that the earliest feasible date for the Bihar assembly elections is November 6, following demands by political parties to hold elections promptly after the Chhath festival.

In a recent session with the Election Commission in Patna, political parties pushed for a post-Chhath poll schedule to enhance voter turnouts, leveraging festive homecomings. Consequently, the Commission declared the elections, with nominations and campaigns timed meticulously for November 6 and 11.

The electoral outcome, announced on November 14, holds significant implications for the ruling NDA government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as they face the opposition from alliances such as the RJD and Congress. The cultural timing around the Diwali and Chhath festivities plays a crucial role in engaging the electorate.

