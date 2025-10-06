Kamal Haasan Calls for Accountability After Stampede Tragedy

MNM chief Kamal Haasan visited the scene of a recent stampede that claimed 41 lives, labeling it a tragic event while emphasizing the organizers' duty to apologize and accept their mistake.

Haasan, accompanied by DMK leader V Senthil Balaji, interacted with officials and the unfortunate victims at the rally site of actor and TVK founder Vijay. Haasan discouraged shifting blame and stated that everyone, especially event organizers, must accept responsibility for the mishap.

He praised Balaji for efficiently managing relief efforts post-stampede and urged Chief Minister M K Stalin to implement stricter political campaign guidelines. Haasan appealed for justice and condemned politicizing the unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)