Kamal Haasan Calls for Accountability After Stampede Tragedy
MNM chief Kamal Haasan visited the site of a fatal stampede, urging organizers to accept responsibility and apologize. Accompanied by DMK leader V Senthil Balaji, Haasan highlighted the need for stronger political campaign norms and called for justice for victims. He commended Balaji's prompt response during the crisis.
MNM chief Kamal Haasan visited the scene of a recent stampede that claimed 41 lives, labeling it a tragic event while emphasizing the organizers' duty to apologize and accept their mistake.
Haasan, accompanied by DMK leader V Senthil Balaji, interacted with officials and the unfortunate victims at the rally site of actor and TVK founder Vijay. Haasan discouraged shifting blame and stated that everyone, especially event organizers, must accept responsibility for the mishap.
He praised Balaji for efficiently managing relief efforts post-stampede and urged Chief Minister M K Stalin to implement stricter political campaign guidelines. Haasan appealed for justice and condemned politicizing the unfortunate event.
