Modi Condemns TMC After Attack on BJP Members in West Bengal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the TMC government following an attack on BJP members in West Bengal. The incident involved a mob targeting BJP MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh in the flood-hit Dooars region. Modi decried the state's poor law and order and implored continued aid efforts.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sharply criticized the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal after members of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including an MP and an MLA, were attacked. According to Modi, the incident reveals the 'absolutely pathetic' state of law and order in West Bengal.
The attack occurred in the northern Dooars region, which has recently been devastated by floods and landslides. BJP MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh were among those injured by the mob. Modi targeted the TMC in a social media post, urging them to focus on assisting stricken residents rather than promoting violence.
Despite the setback, Modi encouraged BJP workers to persist in their aid efforts and support ongoing rescue operations in the troubled area. He highlighted the insensitivity of the TMC and called for improved governance in dealing with such crises.
