Left Menu

Modi Condemns TMC After Attack on BJP Members in West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the TMC government following an attack on BJP members in West Bengal. The incident involved a mob targeting BJP MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh in the flood-hit Dooars region. Modi decried the state's poor law and order and implored continued aid efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 21:03 IST
Modi Condemns TMC After Attack on BJP Members in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sharply criticized the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal after members of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including an MP and an MLA, were attacked. According to Modi, the incident reveals the 'absolutely pathetic' state of law and order in West Bengal.

The attack occurred in the northern Dooars region, which has recently been devastated by floods and landslides. BJP MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh were among those injured by the mob. Modi targeted the TMC in a social media post, urging them to focus on assisting stricken residents rather than promoting violence.

Despite the setback, Modi encouraged BJP workers to persist in their aid efforts and support ongoing rescue operations in the troubled area. He highlighted the insensitivity of the TMC and called for improved governance in dealing with such crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

 United States
2
Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

 Global
3
Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment Appeal

Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment ...

 Ireland
4
25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025