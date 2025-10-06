Left Menu

Bihar Election Showdown: Change or Continuity?

As Bihar prepares for its assembly polls, the NDA and Mahagathbandhan face off. NDA claims past progress under Nitish Kumar, while RJD's Tejashwi Yadav promises change. The Election Commission faces allegations of bias. The state votes on November 6 and 11, with counting on November 14.

The political battlefield in Bihar is heating up as assembly election dates draw near, with the JD(U) and RJD locking horns over the future governance of the state. JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha projects confidence in the NDA's return to power under the leadership of Nitish Kumar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda underscore the progress achieved, dismissing criticisms of past ''jungle raj'' and touting development milestones as compelling reasons for citizens to uphold the NDA legacy. In contrast, the opposition Mahagathbandhan, spearheaded by RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, urges voters to seek change.

The Congress party questions the impartiality of the Election Commission, suggesting it favors the ruling BJP, and citing lingering concerns over socio-economic issues like unemployment, corruption, and public infrastructure deficiencies. With polls scheduled for early November, the outcome will test the political pulse of Bihar.

