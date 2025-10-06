Prashant Kishor Announces Jan Suraaj Party's Bold Bid in Bihar Elections
Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj Party, announced he will contest the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. The elections will occur in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results on November 14. Kishor claims his party aims for 48% of votes, challenging existing political alliances.
Prashant Kishor, the founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, made headlines on Monday by announcing his candidacy for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. Crucial for the political landscape, the elections will be conducted in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with counting slated for November 14.
Kishor held a press conference to declare that his party's candidate list is set to be released on October 9, with an assurance that it will include notable surprises. He confidently mentioned that his own name would appear on this list, though he withheld specifics about his constituency.
Confident in his party's prospects, Kishor contended that the Jan Suraaj Party will secure votes from 28% of the electorate who are disenchanted with both the NDA and INDIA bloc. This, combined with potential gains from both alliances, could lead to a significant voter base of 48%. He boldly predicted this election could signal the end of Nitish Kumar's tenure as Chief Minister, marking a change for a forward-looking Bihar.
