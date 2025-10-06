Left Menu

Prashant Kishor Announces Jan Suraaj Party's Bold Bid in Bihar Elections

Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj Party, announced he will contest the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. The elections will occur in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results on November 14. Kishor claims his party aims for 48% of votes, challenging existing political alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 06-10-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 21:52 IST
Prashant Kishor Announces Jan Suraaj Party's Bold Bid in Bihar Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prashant Kishor, the founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, made headlines on Monday by announcing his candidacy for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. Crucial for the political landscape, the elections will be conducted in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with counting slated for November 14.

Kishor held a press conference to declare that his party's candidate list is set to be released on October 9, with an assurance that it will include notable surprises. He confidently mentioned that his own name would appear on this list, though he withheld specifics about his constituency.

Confident in his party's prospects, Kishor contended that the Jan Suraaj Party will secure votes from 28% of the electorate who are disenchanted with both the NDA and INDIA bloc. This, combined with potential gains from both alliances, could lead to a significant voter base of 48%. He boldly predicted this election could signal the end of Nitish Kumar's tenure as Chief Minister, marking a change for a forward-looking Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment Appeal

Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment ...

 Ireland
2
25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

 Global
3
Hope for Peace: Israel and Hamas Begin Landmark Negotiations

Hope for Peace: Israel and Hamas Begin Landmark Negotiations

 Global
4
Supreme Court's Stand: Google Faces Major Overhaul in App Store Drama

Supreme Court's Stand: Google Faces Major Overhaul in App Store Drama

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025