AAP Enters the Fray: A Bold Move in Jammu and Kashmir Bypolls
The Aam Aadmi Party has announced its participation in the upcoming assembly byelections in Budgam and Nagrota constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. With elections on November 11, the counting of votes is set for November 14. The party promises to contest with 'truth and commitment' despite challenges.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has declared its intention to contest the forthcoming assembly byelections in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam and Nagrota constituencies. The party's decision underscores its commitment to expanding its political footprint in the region.
Scheduled for November 11, the byelections come in the wake of Budgam's vacancy following Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's choice to retain another constituency, and the death of BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana, which left Nagrota unrepresented.
Speaking from Kathua jail, AAP J-K unit president Mehraj Malik, detained under the Public Safety Act, assured supporters that the elections would be fought with dedication to truth and service to the people.
