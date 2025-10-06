Left Menu

AAP Enters the Fray: A Bold Move in Jammu and Kashmir Bypolls

The Aam Aadmi Party has announced its participation in the upcoming assembly byelections in Budgam and Nagrota constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. With elections on November 11, the counting of votes is set for November 14. The party promises to contest with 'truth and commitment' despite challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 06-10-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 22:17 IST
AAP Enters the Fray: A Bold Move in Jammu and Kashmir Bypolls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has declared its intention to contest the forthcoming assembly byelections in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam and Nagrota constituencies. The party's decision underscores its commitment to expanding its political footprint in the region.

Scheduled for November 11, the byelections come in the wake of Budgam's vacancy following Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's choice to retain another constituency, and the death of BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana, which left Nagrota unrepresented.

Speaking from Kathua jail, AAP J-K unit president Mehraj Malik, detained under the Public Safety Act, assured supporters that the elections would be fought with dedication to truth and service to the people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment Appeal

Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment ...

 Ireland
2
25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

 Global
3
Hope for Peace: Israel and Hamas Begin Landmark Negotiations

Hope for Peace: Israel and Hamas Begin Landmark Negotiations

 Global
4
Supreme Court's Stand: Google Faces Major Overhaul in App Store Drama

Supreme Court's Stand: Google Faces Major Overhaul in App Store Drama

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025