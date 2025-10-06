Left Menu

Lingayat Community's Quest for Religious Identity Spurs Political Controversy

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah maintained neutrality on the Lingayat community's demand for separate religion status, sparking debates. The issue, resurfacing amidst political tensions, has historical roots and electoral implications, especially for the Congress party. It highlights a division between Lingayats and Veerashaivas, complicating religious and political dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-10-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 22:23 IST
In Karnataka, a renewed demand from the Lingayat community for separate religion status has stirred political waters. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced his neutrality, emphasizing that the stance of the people would guide government decisions. This declaration came following the 'Basava Culture Campaign-2025', an event promoting the recognition of Lingayats as a distinct religion.

The opposition BJP has criticized the move, viewing it as a potential division of the Hindu religion and society. Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra suggested that certain forces deceitfully revive this demand to cause societal unrest. The BJP's stance is clear: preserve the unity of the Hindu religion against divisive attempts.

Historical attempts to gain 'religious minority' status have previously backfired on the Congress, notably affecting their 2018 assembly poll performance. As the Lingayat and Veerashaiva debate continues, this intricate socio-religious issue remains a pivotal point in Karnataka's political landscape.

