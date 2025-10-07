Military Families Brace for Impact Amid Government Shutdown

As the government shutdown entered its sixth day, U.S. military families braced for potential pay disruptions. Both Republicans and Democrats remained at an impasse, heightening concerns about financial stability for service members and national security.

Active-duty personnel, National Guard members, and Defense Department civilians risk not receiving their scheduled payments if the shutdown continues past October 13. This predicament underscores a deeper political stalemate, with no resolution in sight.

Advocacy groups like the National Military Family Association have intensified efforts, urging Congress to act swiftly. Meanwhile, essential support programs face funding threats, complicating matters for military families reliant on food assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)